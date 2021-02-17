COVID-19 cases trending downward in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - COVID-19 cases are trending downward in Columbus, according to the newest information from the West Central Health District.
Due to the overwhelming demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, it could be at least a couple of months before we move on to the next group of people who are eligible to get the shot, which is Phase 1B. Currently, we are in Phase 1A, which was expanded to include first responders, law enforcement, people over the age of 65, and all medical professionals.
“We have only vaccinated about 3,200 people so far, but we still have quite a few people who are waiting, about 18,000 maybe in the Phase 1A,” said Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department. “We are making strides and making small steps, and hopefully we will get to the point of the end and think about starting Phase 1B.”
The next vaccination clinic will be held in Crisp County Thursday. According to Kirkland, they plan to vaccinate over 1,800 people by combining nearby counties.
There is no word yet on when Columbus might see another clinic. Kirkland said plans are in the works for possibly having local churches host their own vaccination clinics.
