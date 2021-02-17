Domestic violence awareness luncheon honors Miller-Motte College student murdered in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Miller-Motte College in Columbus held its annual domestic violence awareness observance in honor of Chasity Walker, a young woman who was murdered one day after Christmas in 2020.
Walker was a 20-year-old student at Miller-Motte and was earning a degree in the medical field. She died after she was shot by her boyfriend Dec. 26, 2020. He claimed the shooting was an accident.
Along with Walker’s family, several city leaders attended the event, including Mayor Skip Henderson, Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, and a representative from Congressman Sanford Bishop’s office.
“Chasity Walker was a student here at Miller-Motte who was gunned down due to domestic violence. So, as a community, we decided to give back to the community through domestic awareness. We know it’s not October,” said Tina Turk, executive director at Miller Motte.
Walker’s family received her diploma from Miller-Motte at the event in her honor.
