Goodwill hosting two multi-employer hiring events in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala (WTVM) - Goodwill Southern Rivers is hosting two multi-employer hiring events in Opelika next week.
The events will take place at the Opelika Goodwill Career Center Feb. 18 and Feb 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CST. Hundreds of jobs will be available at the hiring events.
Employers who will be in attendance Feb. 18 include Lowe’s, GFA Alabama, Inc., and Aramark. Lowe’s, Malone Staffing, and Mando will be in attendance Feb. 23.
Attendees should come dressed for success and ready to interview with updated copies of their resume. The Goodwill Opelika Career Center is located at 3740 Pepperell Parkway.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.