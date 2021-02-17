Mayor responds to recent violence in Columbus

18-year-old Sara Holtrop was shot to death on Carmel Drive last Wednesday. 20-year-old Elijah Farral was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in this case. Thursday evening, 37-year-old Derico Pritchett was shot and killed and three others were injured while shooting a music video on South Lumpkin Road. Hours later, another shooting inside the Suite Lounge on Sidney Simons Boulevard claimed the life of 31-year-old Emory Stephens.