Muscogee County School Board approves district-wide magnet program focused on engineering

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board voted to approve several items on its agenda , including a new engineering magnet program and a few items related to coronavirus funding.
Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy will be revamping its magnet program from Core Knowledge, serving a limited number of students into an entire elementary magnet school focusing on engineering. The Muscogee County School Board voted to approve the proposal Tuesday night.
“The faculty and staff are super excited. We’re super excited and we are ready to take on this endeavor,” said Tujuana Wiggins, principal of Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy.
The plan is to welcome its first class of students in Aug. 2021 where they will promote engineering concepts and outcomes through a school-wide initiative.
The school board also voted to approve a measure to get rid of the scheduled furlough days left for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year effective Wednesday, Feb. 17. This comes after the district received more federal funding from the CARES Act.
“I think, Dr. Lewis, board members would really be interested in the administration to take a look at options to incentivize the retention of our employees through some form of supplemental compensation. If you would review that and follow back up with us,” Pat-Hugley Green, board chair, suggested to Superintendent Dr. David Lewis.
The district also proposed extending a temporary paid leave act for employees that expired in Dec. 2020. The board approved this measure, which is estimated to cost $450,000 to cover employees through March 2021.
The school board also honored former board member and longtime educator, the late Michael Edmonson, who died from cancer last week. He was 66-years-old and served as the District 2 representative since 2018.
