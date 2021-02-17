Nearly 1,200 food boxes given out during giveaway in Chambers Co.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County Development Authority organized its first county-wide food box giveaway Wednesday morning.
Chambers County partnered with the I Care Alabama organization to give out nearly 1,200 food boxes to those in the county who are in need.
Cars began to line up at 6:30 a.m. to receive food, which was two hours before the giveaway started.
Cori Cook with the Chambers County Development Authority said seeing the turnout shows the need for more help in the community.
“It’s a big issue, and honestly until today, I didn’t realize how big of an issue it was,” said Cook. “So again, that’s why I’m hoping that we can start making this a monthly thing, because the need is here.”
“It’s good to see this big turnout that that we do have,” said Chambers County resident Shayla Washington. “You know, everybody’s needing a lot during this pandemic. You know, it’s already hard to deal with this pandemic.”
Each box included dairy, meat, vegetables, and fruit.
