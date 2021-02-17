Ribbon cutting held for road name change in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Smiths Station has been working to change road names to return many to their original or historic destinations.
With the naming process complete, the installations of new signs around the city begins.
A ribbon cutting for the first sign was held Tuesday. The event took place in front of Smiths Station High School. Lee Road 430 will be known as Panther Parkway.
“It’s been a great deal and I’m very proud of today,” said Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland. “It’s quite a daunting task, but we are set to finish the bar and finish it up.”
“We can identify with the roads as well as a lot of people,” said Mayor Pro Tem Morris Jackson.
“We’ve had obstacles along the way, but it’s nice finally see that we can get some results out of it,” City Councilor Richard Cooley said.
Smiths Station receive input from people and a committee was formed to monitor the process. Every road within 40 miles will be renamed.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.