SafeHouse Ministries in Columbus offers various programs to help the homeless community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Safehouse Ministries’ warming shelter is open Tuesday night to those who may need a warm bed and shelter from the cold weather.
Shelter isn’t all that SafeHouse Ministries provide. Nathaniel Williams, a Columbus man, has been participating in Safehouse Ministries for the last three years.
“Nobody don’t seem to care, but the Safehouse cares,” said Williams. “I was homeless and I needed some help. I was in the drug program, which I completed. They helped me. I stayed at the grace house. They had a lot of things for the people who were homeless, and not just for the homeless, but the people who needed help.”
According to SafeHouse Ministries officials, the homeless can come in and take advantage of various programs like job placement, food assistance, and a cold weather program to provide shelter in freezing temperatures.
“SafeHouse is a daytime resource ministry for the homeless. And what we do here is, we offer two hot meals a day and also offer clothing and things they need in general,” said Eric McClure, SafeHouse director of operations.
“I told Pastor Eric, right quick like. I said I need something nice and presentable to go to an interview.”, said Williams. “I stayed there until I got another job. Right now I’m back unemployed, because I couldn’t go on the bases, because I have a criminal background, but right now they’re still helping me. “Right now it’s the cold program at night. They make sure you have a warm place to sleep at and a good warm bed to sleep in.”
Safehouse will be open through the night and on into Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. to provide somewhere warm for those who may need it.
SafeHouse is located at 2102 Hamilton Road.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.