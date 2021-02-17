Smiths Station bar shooting suspect arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WTVM) - The suspect in a shooting at Del Ranch bar in Smiths Station that left two injured the day after Christmas has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada.
20-year-old Alex Omari Rutledge of Phenix City was taken into custody by authorities in Clark County, Nevada on Feb. 11. They reported to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office that Rutledge was in custody in Las Vegas.
An arrest warrant issued for Rutledge on Dec. 30 will see him charged with assault after being extradited to Alabama.
Officers were called to the Del Ranch Bar and Grill just before 4:00 a.m. on Dec. 26 in reference to a shooting that left two men injured. Immediately after the shooting, one victim was listed in serious but stable condition and the other was said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries. The condition of neither victim is known at this time.
Investigators in Las Vegas are working with the Lee County District Attorney’s Office in the process of extraditing Rutledge. There is no word at this time as to when that process will be completed.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.