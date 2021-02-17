Suspect wanted in Opelika for credit card fraud

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Opelika for credit card fraud.
Fraudulent use of a credit card happened Dec. 31 at AB Tire Shop on Pepperell Parkway.
The suspect is described as a male who was seen on camera wearing a dark gray hoodie, blue jeans, and dark colored shoes.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness outline at 334-745-8665.
