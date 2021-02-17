Two-month string of LaGrange burglaries ends with man’s arrest

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A string of burglaries in LaGrange from Dec. 2020 to early Feb. 2021 has ended with the arrest of one man who lived near the burglaries.
Shawndarious McCurty was arrested at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at his Dogwood Dr. home.
Police say six burglaries occurred near McCurty’s residence between Dec. 5 and Feb. 7. Stolen property from those burglaries was found in McCurty’s bedroom.
At the time of his arrest, McCurty was on probation for burglary-related offenses.
He is currently being held in the Troup County Jail.
