Alabama Sub-Regional wrapup: Four area teams advance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four area teams advanced to the AHSAA regionals with Sub-Regional victories on Wednesday night.
The Eufaula Tigers got 24 points from Joshua Paige to post a 78-48 win over the R.E. Lee Generals in a game played in Eufaula to earn a spot in the 6A Southwest Regional. Opelika wasn’t as fortunate. A second-half rally fell short as the Bulldogs lost a road contest to Carver-Montgomery, 82-78.
In 2A, everybody won. The Lanett Panthers boys topped the Vincent Yellow Jackets 68-33, while the LaFayette Bulldogs boys won on the road at Central-Coosa, beating the Cougars 47-38. The LaFayette girls team also advanced, beating Vincent 52-31. All three will play in the Southeast Regional.
The Loachapoka Indians saw their season end with a 65-61 road loss to the Winterboro Bulldogs in Class 1A.
Girls regional games will be played on Thursday night, while the boys will play their games on Friday night.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.