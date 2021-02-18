Americus business owner talks surviving amid pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The start of the COVID-19 pandemic hit some businesses in Americus s especially hard, while others seemed to thrive.
A few businesses said they’ve either seen increases in sales numbers, or had to close locations and are doing all they can to keep the lights on. Bentley Griffin of Farmhouse Barbeque said, things have been especially harder on his restaurant because they opened a few months before the pandemic began.
“We were still a new business trying to get used to the community and build a name for ourselves,” said Griffin. “Since COVID-19, we didn’t have but a couple of good months of business before it hit us really hard. We had to go to curbside service. We never actually had to shut down all the way, but we did lose a whole lot of business because of COVID.”
Griffin said, COVID-19 impacted about 50 percent of Farmhouse Barbecue’s revenue. His message to the public is support local businesses. They need your help.
