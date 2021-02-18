Americus sees increase in crime; law enforcement officials working to make arrests

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Americus, Georgia has seen an uptick in gun violence since Sunday evening.
Four shootings have occurred. Fortunately, no one was killed in the incidents, but there were people who sustained injuries.,
“Well, we’ve had a series of shootings at people’s houses,” said Americus Police Chief Mark Scott. “We’ve released the names and photos of two suspects. “The investigation is ongoing as to the reason. They all do appear to be connected to one another, pretty much stemming from the first incident that occurred on Sunday.”
According to Scott, the shootings are isolated incidents. He encourages the public to come forward if they have any information that can lead to an arrest.
“It’s not a widespread, city-wide issue,” said Scott. “It’s an issue that’s tied to this one group of people. So, it’s kind of the mantra for the country right now, if you see something you need to say something. A lot of the times when these type of incidents erupt in violence, we find out in interviewing witnesses that they had seen things on social media, or they had gotten text, or they had gotten calls, and knew something was going on, and they weren’t really surprised when it erupted.”
Police expect more arrests to be made. So far, police have two suspects. One man is in custody.
