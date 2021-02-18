Attempted murder suspect sought in Lee County

Roderick Andrew Edwards is wanted by the Lee County Sheriff's Office for attempted murder and firing a gun into an occupied vehicle. (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
February 18, 2021

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a man wanted on charges including attempted murder.

The sheriff’s office is searching for Roderick Andrew Edwards, 37, of Opelika, for attempted murder and for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Further details on the crime were not immediately clear.

Anyone with information on Edwards’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 334-749-5651.

