Auburn police arrest suspect for theft of property after not returning rented vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a suspect Thursday for theft of property.
Katherine Whaley, 30, of Roanoke, Alabama is charged with first-degree theft of property.
Auburn police received a stolen vehicle report Feb.10. Officers were advised that a vehicle was rented from a business on Opelika Road and not returned after the rental period. The complainant said the suspect kept the vehicle for more than a month without contacting the business to make further payment.
Roanoke police located Whaley driving the stolen vehicle Feb. 15. She was arrested on outstanding warrants from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Clay County Jail.
She was later transported to the Lee County Jail where she is being held on a $5,000 bond.
