Burglar overpowered by roommates after attacking man with piece of wood in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two roommates told Tuscaloosa police a man hit one of them with a piece of wood after breaking into their home on T.Y. Rogers Avenue on Saturday.
According to police, the suspect forced him inside a room, locked the the door and continued to assault the victim while demanding money. The victim called out for his roommate, who forced open the door.
Tuscaloosa police said they were able to overpower the man, then used a rope and USB cords, sitting on top of him to hold the suspect there. Officers arrived to their home soon after.
Jermaine Peoples, 36, is charged with burglary. Tuscaloosa police said the roommate hit with a piece of wood was treated for a head injury.
