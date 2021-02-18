Columbus nonprofits working to combat crime in own unique ways

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - How to end violence is an issue many communities are facing.
Two nonprofits in Columbus are working one step at a time to help keep violent crimes down.
“Hey look, the same thing you are doing to try and make yourself a life on the streets skill-wise, we can take that and bring it above and educate you for the benefit of the community,” said Dr. Jihad Aleem Hud, founder of Project Rebound, Inc.
When Hud, a Columbus native, breathed life into Project Rebound, the intention focused on reforming criminals, addressing behavioral issues for those living in underserved communities, and finding solutions to the growing number of juvenile delinquents.
“We try to look at some preventative solutions and what are some antidotes as well,” said Project Rebound Psychiatrist Dr. Raushanah Hud-Aleem. “How can we treat some of these elements that the body, our community, is having.”
Hud says his passion is now taking some of those skills and applying those to the community to help find a solution for the growing violence in Columbus
“Put the resources where the needs are. The needs are in the southside, in human development, human capacity building, empowerment,” Hud said.
Shawna Love, the executive director of Boyz 2 Men Development, Inc., says her organization is changing children’s lives and possibly preventing them from getting into trouble by just being there for them.
“We provide a mentor for the youth in our program and provide tutoring,” Love said.
Love says it’s the youth who the community should be focused on for crime prevention.
“Instead of them going and breaking into homes, we are providing the tools now to make an impact and love on them,” Love said.
