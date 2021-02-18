Columbus police searching for aggravated assault suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in an aggravated assault investigation.
20-year-old Youhan Jones Jr. is wanted on three counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Police have not commented on what incident led to these charges being placed on Jones.
He is described as being 5′7″ and approximately 155 pounds. A further description is not available at this time.
Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Fugitive Squad at 706-225-4379.
