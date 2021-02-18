EXCLUSIVE: Woman speaks out after father’s Columbus homicide solved 13 years later

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been nearly 13 years since Paul Hill was found murdered inside his home on Marathon Dr. in south Columbus.
For more than a decade, questions have flooded the minds of family members for years, and now they finally have answers.
“You never knew what you were going to get. He was a character...,” said Nichole Alred, Hill’s daughter.
Alred has vivid memories of her dad’s personality.
“He was honest... you never had to guess what he was thinking,” she remembered.
For the last 13 years, she has checked in with Columbus police regularly to see if there were any updates on her father’s case. Last week, she finally got the call she has been waiting for.
“When I hung up the phone, I just started crying,” she said.
Alred does not believe that murder suspect Shenita Evette Wyatt acted alone. She believes there are more who were involved.
“I want to urge people if they know anything, please come forward with information. It’s been 13 years and I know people are scared to come forward.”
She is glad the phone call came and she will be in court Friday to hear the evidence police have against Wyatt, but the arrest will not bring the full closure she has been waiting on.
“I thought I would feel relief, but I didn’t feel relief. I felt happy. I felt sad. It is a fact. He was murdered. I felt anger. Just so many things,” said Alred.
For Alred and her family, this will not be a fast process, but they expected that and are glad to see this new chapter arrive.
“The last picture taken of him was him and my son....I thought about getting a picture of me and him, but my hair was a mess, I wasn’t wearing any makeup, and I thought ‘eh, I’ll get a picture next time’...and there was no next time.”
At the time of her arrest, Wyatt was already incarcerated in the Muscogee County Jail on unrelated drug charges. She will appear before a Muscogee County judge on her murder charge for the first time Friday morning.
