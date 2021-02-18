MILITARY MATTERS: Army vet & singer opens up about near-death bout with COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - By day, U.S. Army veteran Tim Maggart is a health care worker, but in his spare time, he’s an award-winning singer-songwriter who puts out music about God and country. While doing all that last summer, COVID-19 almost killed him.
A few months into the pandemic, Maggart wrote and performed a faith-based song called “You Are Mine.”
“It was sort of my physical therapy side pouring out my heart to God through my singer songwriter side,” Army vet Maggart said.
Military veteran and physical therapist Tim Maggart wears a lot of hats. Days after writing that song and recording a socially distanced music video, he came down with the coronavirus - and it hit him hard.
“I ended up getting pneumonia, going into the hospital for 4 days, I could hardly breathe,” Maggart said, but it did not get better after he went back home. “When I got in the shower, I was so out of breath and dizzy. It was really horrible.”
And while recovering at home in Phenix City, he had a heart attack. They found two large blood clots, caused by COVID.
A thankful Maggart said, “I’ve had 3 doctors tell me I was a miracle, surviving that.”
After 33 days of fighting COVID-19, Maggart finally tested negative. This former captain in the Army says he and fellow soldiers know what it’s like to experience survival and loss. He compares it to the new normal in this pandemic.
“If we’re (soldiers) in a war zone, we don’t know if we’re going to live or die every day. That’s the way we’ve been since February, March,” COVID survivor Maggart said.
He was out of work for 6 weeks last summer, but feeling better now, busy as a home health physical therapist. Maggart’s homebound patients is how he discovered a passion for helping fellow vets.
“I was in homes of highly decorated war veterans every day and I see their medals, and they can’t even get up and change the light bulb,”he told us.
For years now, he’s written songs after listened to stories from military heroes, many who came back from combat only to battle PTSD and isolation. Maggart experienced depression too during his brutal bout with COVID.
“Don’t hold it in, don’t keep it to yourself...because I was, I didn’t even tell my wife what I was going through. I didn’t want to burden her with it,” Maggart opened up. “It’s ok to admit you’re struggling in this way. It’s ok that you’re needing help if you need help.”
Music is healing for Maggart, and he hopes for others too, as this former soldier continues writing songs in the Inspirational Country genre.
He said, “I ended up writing another song called ‘Purpose Past The Pain.’ I have to know there’s some reason that I went through what I went through, and why I’m alive today.”
