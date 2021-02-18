Opelika apartments damaged by early morning fire

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An Opelika apartment complex was damaged in an early morning fire, according to city officials.
The fire happened at the Pinehurst Villas apartment complex, located off West Point Parkway near Southern Union Community College.
According to Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, a building housing four apartment units was destroyed. There have been no reported injuries.
We are working on getting additional details and updating this story on air, online and on our app.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.