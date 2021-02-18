Overnight drive-by shooting in east Columbus leaves one injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight drive-by shooting in Columbus has left one person recovering from injuries after being shot twice.
Police say that a drive-by shooting took place on Williamsburg Ct. in east Columbus at approximately 1:23 a.m.
Four people were reportedly in the home at the time of the shooting, but only one of those people received injuries.
One victim was shot in the right thigh and the right wrist and was taken to St. Francis-Emory Healthcare for treatment. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
There is no information on a potential suspect or suspect vehicle at this time.
