Planning Advisory Commission votes to repurpose old Best Buy building in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Planning Advisory Commission approved rezoning of the old Best Buy building in Columbus.
The request to repurpose the building into a distribution center was approved Wednesday.
The proposal included increasing the value of the property by 50 percent, a six-month refurbishing project, and job creations for more than 100 job seekers.
The commission also voted to amend the language for future medical cannabis dispensaries and indoor cannabis. The amendment passed unanimously.
