Rain Moving Out; Chilly Starts This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers will stick around tonight and even overnight in places south and east of Columbus, and our Friday will start out chilly and cloudy. Heading into the afternoon, however, the skies will clear with highs holding in the 40s and 50s in the afternoon. For the weekend, we have plenty of good news - plenty of sunshine is expected both day to go along with plenty of dry weather. The mornings will be chilly with lows at or below freezing, but afternoon highs will be in the 50s on Saturday and near 60 by Sunday. We will deal with another system that could bring us a few showers on Monday, but from there, we have a warmer and drier forecast on tap next week with highs back in the mid to upper 60s, and in some cases, the lower 70s by the middle and end of next week. Our next chances for any rain once we get past Monday will likely be Friday of next week.