Stewart County Sheriff’s Office warning the public of scam circulating by mail

Stewart County Sheriff’s Office warning the public of scam circulating by mail
By Olivia Gunn | February 17, 2021 at 10:17 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 10:43 PM

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a scam.

People are receiving a letter in the mail that looks similar to a letter that would be sent from the Stewart County Tax Processing Unit.

The letters have a first class U.S. postage stamp, a bar code, and are sent to a specific address. The letters tell people they owe money to the state of Georgia and if they don’t pay, property or money in bank accounts will be seized.

The scam is under investigation by the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.