Storms Stay to Our Southeast, Sunshine Soon on the Horizon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another round of stubborn cloud cover has returned for Thursday, but any threat for severe weather should stay in the extreme southeastern portions of the Chattahoochee Valley this morning (closer to Albany and Americus) before the low-end severe threat diminishes by mid-afternoon. A low pressure system lifting northward across the Southeast will eventually bring another shot of cold air for Friday as we head into the weekend—though nowhere near as frigid as what we experienced earlier this week! In the meantime, most of us will just deal with clouds and drizzle or light rain showers today before we dry out overnight.