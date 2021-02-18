Storms Stay to Our Southeast, Sunshine Soon on the Horizon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another round of stubborn cloud cover has returned for Thursday, but any threat for severe weather should stay in the extreme southeastern portions of the Chattahoochee Valley this morning (closer to Albany and Americus) before the low-end severe threat diminishes by mid-afternoon. A low pressure system lifting northward across the Southeast will eventually bring another shot of cold air for Friday as we head into the weekend—though nowhere near as frigid as what we experienced earlier this week! In the meantime, most of us will just deal with clouds and drizzle or light rain showers today before we dry out overnight.
Some clouds will linger for Friday morning before sunshine returns tomorrow afternoon and sticks around for the weekend! Highs today through Saturday will hang out in the 50s with freezing temperatures back in the cards for us on Saturday and Sunday—so you’ll need to make your cold weather preps again at night, but bursting pipes shouldn’t be an issue this time around. A chance of showers returns to the forecast on Monday (with coverage around 30-40%) before we dry out for the rest of the week with a possible warm-up in store—how do 60s sound, y’all?
