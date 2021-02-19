Auburn sets date for 1st A-Day game of Harsin era

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers have announced a date for its A-Day game.
The spring game will be held on April 17 inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, the football program announced on social media.
The April exhibition will mark the first matchup of the Bryan Harsin era following the departure of longtime coach Gus Malzahn in December.
The program has not stated whether fans will be allowed in the stadium for the game and a kick-off time has not yet been announced.
The Tigers canceled their A-Day game in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Spring practice starts in March.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.