Beautiful Weekend Coming Up!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend looks absolutely beautiful with sunshine and dry weather expected for both Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be at or below freezing both mornings, and highs will remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Our next storm system moves in on Monday with scattered showers during the day - rainfall totals won’t be particularly heavy, but you’ll still want to have the umbrella handy for any plans you may have. For the rest of next week, expect a big warming trend with highs back in the mid to upper 60s and some spots near 70, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. Another approaching storm system will bring low rain chances to the area late next week, and better chances of getting wet into next weekend, but we have plenty of time to keep an eye on that and fine-tune the details!