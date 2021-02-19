Chattahoochee County schools celebrate 100 days on in-person learning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Chattahoochee County schools celebrated a milestone Thursday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school system celebrated 100 days of in-person learning.
“One hundred days of in person has really made all of us come together and appreciate how blessed we are to have health and each other,” said Superintendent Dr. Kristie Brooks.
To celebrate the occasion, students dressed up in elderly costumes while teachers enjoyed food from a taco truck on site.
