City of Hamilton to decide on new police chief

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been weeks since the former Hamilton police chief was asked to resign and a patrolman was terminated after they were caught using racial slurs and insensitive language on body camera footage.
Now, the City of Hamilton is searching for its next chief of police. The deadline to submit applications ends Thursday. According to Buddy Walker, assistant to Mayor Julie Brown, there are over 18 applicants.
The next step is deciding who will be the best fit, which some citizens will have a say in.
“We are happy to get their input from the citizens and help set up a meeting. It would be with the Citizens Advisory Committee, plus the mayor and council, and our interim police chief from Shiloh. He has agreed to come to the meeting and help answer any questions,” said Walker.
In an attempt to avoid a similar problem from happening within the police department, the City of Hamilton is emphasizing its focus on police conduct.
Prior to the resignation of the chief and the termination of a patrolman, there was no police handbook. The interim police chief from the Shiloh Police Department is helping to write a handbook.
