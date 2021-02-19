City leaders holding town-hall meeting to address community concerns on Columbus violence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - City leaders in Columbus are coming together to hear out concerns from the public on recent violence in the city.
Columbus City Councilor Toyia Tucker is hosting a Public Safety Townhall at Canaan Baptist Church this weekend. Speakers at the event include Mayor Skip Henderson, City Manager Isaiah Hugley, Chief of Police Freddie Blackmon and Sheriff Greg Countryman.
The town hall is open to the public, but COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced and face masks are required.
The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 20 at Canaan Baptist Church, located at 2835 Branton Woods Dr., at 12:00 p.m.
This meeting comes just days after city leaders gathered together to host a press conference addressing this increase in violent crime. The public was not invited to respond directly during this press conference because of COVID-19 guidelines, so this town hall meeting was set up to allow them that opportunity.
