Columbus pastor talks solutions to crime in the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More city leaders are ready to take action to make Columbus a better community to live in.
Reverend Ralph Huling, pastor of St. James Missionary Baptist Church, discussed solutions to combat crime in the city.
Huling said his church is ready to work with the police department, community members, and organizations to rebuild the city. He said it starts with lifting each other up, including those violating the law.
“We want to work with them and let them know that they are an interictal part of this community. Everybody matters, everybody is something, and we’ve got to empower people whether they come from the south side, north side, east or the west side. Everybody is somebody and that’s the message we’ve got to send to people and let somebody know that somebody believes in you,” said Huling.
Huling said one solution is prayer. He said it’s going to take a community effort to fix what’s broken.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.