COURT: 2008 cold case of man murdered in Columbus stemmed from robbery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in a 13-year-old cold case in Columbus appeared in court Friday.
Investigators say 40-year-old Shanita Wyatt is charged with the 2008 murder of Paul Hill.
Police say witnesses questioned at the time of the murder said Wyatt and a man went to Hill’s Marathon Drive home to rob him.
Hill’s daughter says she considers Wyatt’s arrest a victory in her family’s fight for justice.
“Throughout this process, I’ve felt a lot of emotions. I’ve felt happiness, I’ve felt sad, I have felt angry and it is the beginning of a new chapter, a painful chapter. It’s going be a long chapter, but we’ll get through it,” said Hill’s daughter Nicole Alred.
Detective Stuart Carter says a piece of jewelry was given to a witness by Wyatt that came from Hill’s home along with a pair of shoes Wyatt was wearing when she returned from the murder. Carter says there is most likely someone else involved in the murder, but they don’t know when they will issue an arrest warrant.
