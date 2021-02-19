Four area girls teams advance to AHSAA Regional Finals

By Dave Platta | February 19, 2021 at 12:27 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 12:27 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It will be an all-Area 4 showdown for a trip to the AHSAA Class 7A Girls Final Four.

Olivia Porter had 25 points and Syriah Daniels had 21 as the Auburn Tigers beat the Fairhope Pirates 68-60 in Auburn on Thursday night.

The Central Red Devils took care of their half of the bargain with a come-from-behind 60-56 road victory over the Foley Lions. The two will meet up for that trip to Birmingham on Tuesday at 10 am ET, 9 am CT, at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery.

The Eufaula Tigers advanced to the Class 6A Southwest Regional finals as well, beating the Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa Patriots 74-38.

Lanett also advanced, beating Geneva County 54-46 in the 2A Southeast Region semifinals. LaFayette will travel to face G.W. Long on Friday night, with tipoff scheduled for 6 pm CT in Skipperville

