Four area girls teams advance to AHSAA Regional Finals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It will be an all-Area 4 showdown for a trip to the AHSAA Class 7A Girls Final Four.
Olivia Porter had 25 points and Syriah Daniels had 21 as the Auburn Tigers beat the Fairhope Pirates 68-60 in Auburn on Thursday night.
The Central Red Devils took care of their half of the bargain with a come-from-behind 60-56 road victory over the Foley Lions. The two will meet up for that trip to Birmingham on Tuesday at 10 am ET, 9 am CT, at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery.
The Eufaula Tigers advanced to the Class 6A Southwest Regional finals as well, beating the Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa Patriots 74-38.
Lanett also advanced, beating Geneva County 54-46 in the 2A Southeast Region semifinals. LaFayette will travel to face G.W. Long on Friday night, with tipoff scheduled for 6 pm CT in Skipperville
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.