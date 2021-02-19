Movie filmed in Columbus debuts on BET

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many things have been put on hold because of the pandemic, including efforts to make Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley a destination location for making movies.
However, a movie filmed in Columbus is making its debut on BET. The movie is called “Redeemed” and stars T.C. Stallings and Keshia Knight Pulliam. Director and screenwriter Ty Manns says the movie was filmed before the pandemic and is now being released.
“We decided last year during COVID not to make ant movies,” said Manns. “We just wanted to keep our staff and our team safe, so we focused on just building our resources and strengthening our assets so that we could focus on 2021. “Redeemed” is a story that we did a little over a year ago and it takes on the criminal justice system.”
“Redeemed” is being live streamed on BET and will later be released on DVD. Another movie written and directed by Manns called, “My Brother’s Keeper,” will be released in March.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.