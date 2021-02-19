Muscogee County Retired Teachers Association supporting teachers as they adapt to the pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been a difficult school year as teachers adapt to new methods to educate students.
Members of the Muscogee County Retired Educators Association serve as mentors and role models for teachers and are looking at ways to support them in this difficult time.
Marietta Webb, the president of the organization, says it’s important to let Muscogee County educators know how much they are appreciated for their hard work. The association also wants educators to know that it’s there to help in any way.
“We know everybody is working hard, parents included, but the teachers, they are working above and beyond the call of duty to provide quality top notch education for their students in this new classroom of virtual combined with in-person,” said Webb.
The Muscogee County Retired Teachers Association has been around for nearly 60 years and started as a group that attended to the needs and concerns of retired teachers. Through the years, the organization has taken the time to volunteer in schools, churches, hospitals, and health screening events.
