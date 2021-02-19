Opelika City Council approves funding for Creekline Trails

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika may be getting more opportunities for outdoor activities as the city council approved a grant proposal to the state for a nearly one-mile trail.
The council asked the state of Alabama for a $400,000 grant to begin the first phase of development of Creekline Trails.
The idea came from two Opelika residents who are working with the city to make it happen. The trail will go beside a series of creeks. Including Pepperrell Branch and Rocky Brook, located next to Highway 280 and by the Opelika Duck Heritage Preserve.
“Their idea was to develop a way to have a walking trail or a way for folks with a stroller, or dogs, or bikes, or skates that they could go around the trail. And we thought, we loved the idea,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.
Fuller said the path will be 8 to 10 feet wide. Fuller said the city now must wait for the state’s approval and then they will get started.
