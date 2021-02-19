Region 2-4A semifinals set

By Dave Platta | February 19, 2021 at 12:41 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 12:41 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four teams advanced to the GHSA Region 2-4A Tournament semifinals on Thursday night and earned a guaranteed spot in the first round of the state tournament.

On the boys side of the tournament, Zavion Evans had 32 points, while Antonio Watts added 24 and DJ Riles 11 to lead the Carver Tigers to a 91-60 win over the Shaw Raiders in a game played at Shaw.

In the other game, the LaGrange Grangers upset the host Troup Tigers 57-51 to claim another of the semifinal spots.

In girls play, Carver opened the game with a 20-5 run an never looked back as the Tigers beat LaGrange 83-26, and the Kendrick Cherokees beat Shaw 54-51.

The regional semifinals are set for Friday at Troup and LaGrange, while the Grangers will host the consolation and championship games on Saturday.

GHSA Region 2-4A Basketball Tournament

BOYS

Tuesday, February 16

at Jordan

Game 1: #8 Jordan 68, #9 Kendrick 43

Wednesday, February 17

at Carver

Game 2: #7 LaGrange 60, #6 Columbus 55

Game 3: #5 Carver 59, #8 Jordan 45

Thurdsay, February 18

at Shaw

Game 4: #5 Carver 91, #4 Shaw 60

at Troup

Game 5: #7 LaGrange 57, #3 Troup 51

Friday, February 19

at Troup

Game 6: #5 Carver vs. #1 Spencer, 7:30 pm

at LaGrange

Game 7: #7 LaGrange vs. #2 Hardaway, 7:30 pm

Saturday, February 20

at LaGrange

Game 8 (Third Place): L6 vs. L7, 2:00 pm

Game 9 (Championship): W6 vs. W7, 7:00 pm

GIRLS

Tuesday, February 16

at Jordan

Game 1: #9 Jordan 50, #8 Columbus 44

Wednesday, February 17

at Kendrick

Game 2: #6 LaGrange 41, #7 Spencer 36

Game 3: #5 Kendrick 61, #9 Jordan 47

Thurdsay, February 18

at Shaw

Game 4: #5 Kendrick 54, #4 Shaw 51

at Carver

Game 5: #3 Carver 83, #6 LaGrange 26

Friday, February 19

at Troup

Game 6: #5 Kendrick vs. #1 Troup, 5:30 pm

at LaGrange

Game 7: #3 Carver vs. #2 Hardaway, 5:30 pm

Saturday, February 20

at LaGrange

Game 8 (Third Place): L6 vs. L7, 12:00 pm

Game 9 (Championship): W6 vs. W7, 5:00 pm

