Region 2-4A semifinals set

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four teams advanced to the GHSA Region 2-4A Tournament semifinals on Thursday night and earned a guaranteed spot in the first round of the state tournament.
On the boys side of the tournament, Zavion Evans had 32 points, while Antonio Watts added 24 and DJ Riles 11 to lead the Carver Tigers to a 91-60 win over the Shaw Raiders in a game played at Shaw.
In the other game, the LaGrange Grangers upset the host Troup Tigers 57-51 to claim another of the semifinal spots.
In girls play, Carver opened the game with a 20-5 run an never looked back as the Tigers beat LaGrange 83-26, and the Kendrick Cherokees beat Shaw 54-51.
The regional semifinals are set for Friday at Troup and LaGrange, while the Grangers will host the consolation and championship games on Saturday.
GHSA Region 2-4A Basketball Tournament
BOYS
Tuesday, February 16
at Jordan
Game 1: #8 Jordan 68, #9 Kendrick 43
Wednesday, February 17
at Carver
Game 2: #7 LaGrange 60, #6 Columbus 55
Game 3: #5 Carver 59, #8 Jordan 45
Thurdsay, February 18
at Shaw
Game 4: #5 Carver 91, #4 Shaw 60
at Troup
Game 5: #7 LaGrange 57, #3 Troup 51
Friday, February 19
at Troup
Game 6: #5 Carver vs. #1 Spencer, 7:30 pm
at LaGrange
Game 7: #7 LaGrange vs. #2 Hardaway, 7:30 pm
Saturday, February 20
at LaGrange
Game 8 (Third Place): L6 vs. L7, 2:00 pm
Game 9 (Championship): W6 vs. W7, 7:00 pm
GIRLS
Tuesday, February 16
at Jordan
Game 1: #9 Jordan 50, #8 Columbus 44
Wednesday, February 17
at Kendrick
Game 2: #6 LaGrange 41, #7 Spencer 36
Game 3: #5 Kendrick 61, #9 Jordan 47
Thurdsay, February 18
at Shaw
Game 4: #5 Kendrick 54, #4 Shaw 51
at Carver
Game 5: #3 Carver 83, #6 LaGrange 26
Friday, February 19
at Troup
Game 6: #5 Kendrick vs. #1 Troup, 5:30 pm
at LaGrange
Game 7: #3 Carver vs. #2 Hardaway, 5:30 pm
Saturday, February 20
at LaGrange
Game 8 (Third Place): L6 vs. L7, 12:00 pm
Game 9 (Championship): W6 vs. W7, 5:00 pm
