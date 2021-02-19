Residents experiencing difficulties with East Alabama’s COVID-19 vaccine registration portal

There have been some kinks with the system. One Alabama couple says they’re upset with the way things have turned out for them in their efforts to sign up to receive the vaccine. According to John and Beverly Gibbs, they registered to get their shot on March 8, but they received an email informing them their appointment had been rescheduled to five months later in August. Then, they received another email saying the appointment changed again, this time to April 2021.