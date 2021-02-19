Suspect charged with arson, attempted murder in Opelika apartment complex fire

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An arrest has been made in an Opelika apartment fire that left several people displaced.
The fire happened at the Pinehurst Villas Apartments Thursday morning. 31-year-old Frederick Ashmore of Opelika is charged with first-degree arson, three counts of attempted murder, and seven counts of firs-degree criminal mischief.
Ashmore is being held in the Lee County Jail.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
