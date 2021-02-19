One dead, one critical after shooting on 3rd St. in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after being shot on 3rd St. in Opelika.
Officers were called to the 300 block of 3rd St. just before 12:00 p.m. in reference to shots being fired. There, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
One of the victims, a 35-year-old man, was taken to East Alabama Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
The second victim was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he is listed in critical condition.
There is no word from police on any potential suspects, but they do say that they do not believe there is an immediate threat to the community.
The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.