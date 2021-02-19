WTVM antenna repair may affect TV signal

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM News Leader 9 is working on diagnosing and making repairs to our broadcast antenna, which may affect over-the-air signals.
In order to fix the problem, the signal emitted from our broadcast tower will be lowered to about 60-percent of capacity.
If you receive WTVM using over-the-air broadcast antennas, it’s possible our broadcast may be slightly weaker or not come in at all. This would likely affect people in more rural locations.
If you receive WTVM’s broadcast through a cable or satellite provider, your broadcast will not be affected. No word on how long repairs will take, but we’ll update this story should there be any changes.
