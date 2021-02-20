Abundant Sunshine for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - High pressure is settling in leaving us with a lot of dry sunshine around this weekend. Highs will be in the upper-50s for Saturday and climb to the 60s on Sunday. With clear skies again tonight we will see one more cold morning with lows in the low-30s tomorrow. Clouds build back in by Sunday night to warm up our morning low temperatures a bit heading into the work week. Rain returns to the forecast on Monday when our next big rainmaker moves through, but by Tuesday we are back to sunny skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. We near the 70 degree mark by the middle and end of the week while clouds build back in for Thursday and Friday. Next weekend is trending more wet with some rain around, but we will need to fine tune that forecast as we get closer.