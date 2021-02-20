Business owner, community leader responds to recent violence in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Community leaders continue to respond to recent violence in Columbus.
Gerald Riley is the owner of Overflo Salon and Barber Shop on Midtown Drive in Columbus.
He’s very civic minded and leads several community-related programs and services, including back-to-school supply drives and free hair cuts for kids and the homeless population. Riley hires kids in the neighborhood to work at the barber shop to teach them skills needed to become successful adults.
Riley discusses his efforts in the community and how they are important in keeping youth from gangs and violence.
