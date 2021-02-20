Columbus presence increasing in the community over the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus residents can expect to see a larger law enforcement presence over the weekend.
Columbus police confirmed they will have crews at locations throughout the community. This comes days after announcing a strong effort to lower gang activity and violence.
Police say they continue to work in partnership with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.
The Columbus Police Department says it continues to monitor social media discussions about increased gang retaliation is taking all threats seriously.
