Community activist responds to recent violence in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus community activist is speaking out on violence in the city
Zeph Baker ran for mayor of Columbus three times and has the desire to serve as an elected official. He cares about the community as he grew up in Columbus and is a business owner. Baker attended Carver High School and Columbus State University. He’s also involved in mentoring youth.
Baker discusses what he sees as the problem in the community and offers some solutions.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.