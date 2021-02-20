COVID-19 numbers continue trending downward in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New COVID-19 numbers are in from Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson’s office.
Numbers are still gradually trending down across the board for Muscogee County. We’re seeing fewer beds needed for COVID patients at area hospitals.
The number of cases per 100,000 people for two weeks is at 267, and new confirmed cases is at 33. Henderson says we’re starting to get below the surge we saw from the summer.
“If you know a nurse or a physician, or even just a staff member in a hospital, you need to thank them because they’ve been going 90 to nothing trying to make sure that our folks are taken care of,” said Henderson. “We actually got up to about 350 cases per 100,000 individuals over a two-week period and right now, we’re at about 268. The hospitalization rate back then was around 140, 150, so we’re a little bit below where that was. They’ve actually gotten back below 100, which is significant, as we’ve said before, because there’s a lot of folks who need non-COVID related hospital care.”
Vaccination efforts also continue to progress for Muscogee County.
“We continue to vaccinate people everyday here in Columbus at the health department. We are still in phase 1A. Right now in Muscogee County, there have been about 38,800 people vaccinated,” said Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department.
Kirkland suggests building up your immune system while you wait to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Vitamin D is one thing, zinc is one thing. Talk to your health care provider. Find out what you can do to boost your immunity,” said Kirkland.
Health department officials say about 20,000 people in Phase 1A in Muscogee County are waiting to be vaccinated.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.