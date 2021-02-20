Four more area teams advance to AHSAA Regional finals

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Tigers finished the opening half on a 19-5 run and never looked back, as they beat the Murphy Panthers 65-56 on Friday night in the AHSAA Class 7A boys Southeast Regional semifinals.
They’ll face the Fairhope Pirates in the Regional finals on Tuesday. Fairhope beat the Smiths Station Panthers 79-49 behind a 32-point performance by Riley Leonard. Devin Pearman had 18 points to lead the Panthers.
In other regional semifinal games involving area teams, the Eufaula Panthers beat the Northridge Jaguars 87-48 to advance to Tuesday’s 6A Southwest Regional finals.
In 2A, the Lanett Panthers beat the Cottonwood Bears 54-48, while the LaFayette Bulldogs saw their season end at the hands of the Geneva County Bulldogs, 60-29.
In Friday night’s lone girls game, LaFayette beat the G.W. Long Rebels 57-41 to advance to the 2A girls Southeast Regional finals.
