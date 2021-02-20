Rising Flour pizza restaurant opens in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was opening day Friday for a local pizzeria in Columbus.
Rising Flour opened its doors for business.
The restaurant, located at 3709 Gentian Boulevard, is known for its pizza, but it also has other items on the menu, including wings, subs, and salads. Assistant Manager Ebony Meredith says it was a risky decision to open during a pandemic, but they wanted people in Columbus and surrounding areas to have a good place to eat.
“Today means a lot for us at Rising Flour. We opened during a rough time, but we want to make sure we provide somewhere people can come and get some good food and feel comfortable,” said Meredith.
Rising Flour is open for dining in while adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for social distancing.
